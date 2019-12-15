Main content

'Very disappointing' climate deal reached

The COP25 UN climate summit in Madrid ends with a 'mixed-bag' agreement.

A marathon UN climate conference has ended with the promise of stronger commitments to reduce greenhouse gases. But there has been no decision on keys areas like carbon trading.

Also on the programme: protests continue in India against a new citizenship bill that critics say is designed to marginalise Muslims; and the US universities offering sports scholarships for gamers.

(Image: Chile's Minister of Environment and COP25 president Carolina Schmidt gives a speech during the closing plenary session of the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid on 15 December 2019.Credit: Oscar Del Pozo / AFP)

53 minutes

Last on

Sunday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

