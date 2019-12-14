Marathon UN climate talks in Madrid have been further extended because of disagreements between delegates. The European Union and many small island states vulnerable to climate change are pushing for more ambitious commitments on cutting carbon emissions. Some of the biggest polluters, including the US, Brazil and India, say they see no need to change their current plans.

Also in the programme: Ousted Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir has been sentenced to two years in a correctional facility for the elderly for corruption, with more charges likely to follow; and we hear from a Lebanese protester on the front lines of a demonstration in Beirut, that was violently broken up by the security forces.

(Photo: Activists attend a protest against climate change as the COP25 climate summit is held in Madrid. Credit: Reuters/Javier Barbancho)