Sudan's Omar al-Bashir jailed for two years for corruption

A corruption trial in Sudan against the former president, Omar al-Bashir, has been disrupted by his supporters as the judge was about to announce his verdict.

A corruption trial in the Sudanese capital Khartoum against the former president Omar al-Bashir, is reaching its conclusion. Pro-Bashir supporters disputed the process as the judge was about to announce his verdict. His lawyers have described the trial as politically motivated.

Also on the programme: Why did so many of Labour's working-class voted for Boris Johnson; and an ambitious computer project set to complete Beethoven's unfinished symphony.

(Photo: Omar al-Bashir. Credit: AFP)

Saturday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

