Britain's Conservative Party has won its biggest parliamentary majority in three decades

Britain's Conservative Party has won its biggest parliamentary majority in three decades. The prime minister, Boris Johnson, has promised to fulfil his campaign slogan "Get Brexit Done" by the end of January.

Also in the programme: We have reaction from the European Union; and we take a look at the language being used around environmental activism

(Picture: Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside no.10 Downing Street after receiving permission to form the next government. Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)