The Conservative Party has won by a majority in a landslide win, compared to its opposition party Labour who lost historical seats up and down the country.

In the third general election since 2015, the Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson won a sweeping victory, handing him a clear mandate to "get Brexit done". It was a huge defeat for the main opposition Labour Party. Their leader Jeremy Corbyn said Brexit had "polarised and divided debate", shifting focus away from other, more traditional issues.

We bring you the all the reaction from last night, along with interviews and analysis on how this monumental December election has played out; the big wins and losses; and what happens next?

(Photo: Conservative party leader Boris Johnson gambled with a snap election - and it paid off. Credit: Getty Images).