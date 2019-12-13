Main content

UK General Election: Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister

The Conservative Party has won by a majority in a landslide win, compared to its opposition party Labour who lost historical seats up and down the country.

In the third general election since 2015, the Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson won a sweeping victory, handing him a clear mandate to "get Brexit done". It was a huge defeat for the main opposition Labour Party. Their leader Jeremy Corbyn said Brexit had "polarised and divided debate", shifting focus away from other, more traditional issues.

We bring you the all the reaction from last night, along with interviews and analysis on how this monumental December election has played out; the big wins and losses; and what happens next?

(Photo: Conservative party leader Boris Johnson gambled with a snap election - and it paid off. Credit: Getty Images).

24 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Friday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

Protestors boycott Algerian election

Next

13/12/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.