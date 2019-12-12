Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Algeria to protest against the country's first presidential election in decades. The vote follows the ousting of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to resign in April.

Also in the programme: Aung San Suu Kyi asks the International Court of Justice to dismiss genocide claims against Myanmar; and scientists warn that the world must reach 'peak meat' to combat climate change

(Photo: Algerians protest during the presidential election; Credit: European Photopress Agency)