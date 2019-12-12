Violent unrest is continuing in the Indian state of Assam over new legislation that would grant citizenship to some immigrants.

Also in the programme: Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Algerian capital to protest against today's presidential election and New Zealand police have said they plan to recover bodies from the volcano site.

(Photo: A person burns wood during anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill protests in Guwahati, Assam. Credit: EPA)