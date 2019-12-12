Main content

Violent unrest continues in Assam over new citizenship law

Violent unrest is continuing in the Indian state of Assam over new legislation that would grant citizenship to some immigrants.

Also in the programme: Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Algerian capital to protest against today's presidential election and New Zealand police have said they plan to recover bodies from the volcano site.

(Photo: A person burns wood during anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill protests in Guwahati, Assam. Credit: EPA)

'Green Deal' for carbon neutral EU by 2050

12/12/2019 GMT

