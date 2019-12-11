The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, has presented a 'Green Deal' to ensure EU countries are carbon neutral by 2050. We hear the pros and cons from France's climate change ambassador and the EU spokesperson for the environmental charity Greenpeace.

Also in the programme: shares in oil giant Saudi Aramco finally began trading, but is it a safe investment? And India's parliament approves a bill which critics say rips up the country's secular principles.

(Photo: A wind farm. Credit: Getty Images)