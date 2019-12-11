Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi has defended her country against allegations of genocide at the UN International Court of Justice. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate responded to widespread claims that Myanmar (formerly Burma) committed atrocities against Muslim Rohingya in Rakhine State.

Also in the programme: the island group of Bougainville, part of Papua New Guinea, has voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence; and on the day that she spoke at the UN climate change summit in Madrid, Greta Thunberg has been named as Time magazine's 2019 person of the year.

(Photo: Myanmar"s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi Aung San Suu Kyi stands before UN"s International Court of Justice on 10 December 2019 in in the Peace Palace of The Hague, at the start of a three-day hearing on the Rohingya genocide case. - The case, brought by the west African state of Gambia, is the first attempt to bring Myanmar to justice over its bloody 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority. Credit: Koen Van Weel/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)