Main content

Aung San Suu Kyi rejects genocide claims at UN court

Aung San Suu Kyi has defended Myanmar against allegations of genocide at the ICJ

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi has defended her country against allegations of genocide at the UN International Court of Justice. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate responded to widespread claims that Myanmar (formerly Burma) committed atrocities against Muslim Rohingya in Rakhine State.

Also in the programme: the island group of Bougainville, part of Papua New Guinea, has voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence; and on the day that she spoke at the UN climate change summit in Madrid, Greta Thunberg has been named as Time magazine's 2019 person of the year.

(Photo: Myanmar"s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi Aung San Suu Kyi stands before UN"s International Court of Justice on 10 December 2019 in in the Peace Palace of The Hague, at the start of a three-day hearing on the Rohingya genocide case. - The case, brought by the west African state of Gambia, is the first attempt to bring Myanmar to justice over its bloody 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority. Credit: Koen Van Weel/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

22 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Last Wednesday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

Greenland melting 7 times faster

Next

11/12/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.