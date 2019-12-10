Polar scientists say Greenland is now losing ice seven times faster than during the 1990s.

Findings, published today in the journal Nature, show that the world's largest island is losing ice seven times faster than it did in the 1990s. So why is it happening? We speak to the author of the report, Professor Andrew Shepherd.

Also on the programme - US Democrats publish two articles of impeachment against President Trump. But they also come to a deal with the White House over a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. And why has Gambia taken Myanmar to court over the Rohingyas?

