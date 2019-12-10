A court has been hearing accusations of genocide against Myanmar over its treatment of Rohingya Muslims. Aung San Suu Kyi will defend her country on Wednesday.

Myanmar has been charged with genocide over its treatment of Rohingya Muslims. The hearing is taking place at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi will appear at the court on Wednesday to defend her country against accusations.

Also on the programme: India's controversial citizenship bill; and the world's youngest female prime minister is sworn in and will lead an all-female coalition in Finland.

(Photo: Aung San Suu Kyi has been criticised by many former allies and friends Credit: Reuters)