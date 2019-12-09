Russia is banned for four years from major sporting events by the world anti-doping body.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has handed Russia a four-year ban from all major sporting events. The Russian flag and anthem will not be seen or heard at events including next year's Olympics in Tokyo, or the next football world cup in Qatar. We hear from the president of the agency.

Also on the programme: the latest on the volcano eruption in New Zealand and we find out why swarms of locusts are devastating the Horn of Africa.

(Photo: Russian athletes; Credit: AFP)