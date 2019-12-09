Five people are known to have died after a volcano eruption in New Zealand. Police say reconnaissance flights over New Zealand's White Island volcano have not identified any other survivors there. Almost 50 people were believed to be on the island and 23 were rescued. They say they believe that anyone who could have been found alive has been evacuated. Tourists were seen walking inside the crater moments before it erupted.

Also in the programme: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has banned Russia from taking part in major international sporting competitions for the next four years. And China has ordered that foreign computer software and hardware must be removed from government offices within three years to lessen the country's dependence on western technology.

(Photo: A photo taken by a tourist shows White Island volcano as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty. Credit: Michael Schade)