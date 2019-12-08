Main content

Dozens dead in Delhi bag factory fire

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Police in India have arrested the owner of a Delhi factory where a fire killed more than forty people.

Also in the programme: The FBI says it believes a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight others at a US navy base in Florida on Friday. And why choral evensong is attracting new people to church in the UK.

(Photo: A cause for the blaze is yet to be determined. Credit: AFP)

20 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Sun 8 Dec 2019 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Mass rally in Hong Kong

Next

New Zealand volcano: 'No signs of life' after eruption

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.