Dozens dead in Delhi bag factory fire
Police in India have arrested the owner of a Delhi factory where a fire killed more than forty people.
Also in the programme: The FBI says it believes a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight others at a US navy base in Florida on Friday. And why choral evensong is attracting new people to church in the UK.
(Photo: A cause for the blaze is yet to be determined. Credit: AFP)