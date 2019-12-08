Main content

Mass rally in Hong Kong

Vast crowds of black-clad demonstrators march through Hong Kong in the largest anti-government protests since local elections last month.

Vast crowds of black-clad demonstrators throng Hong Kong in an officially-sanctioned rally. It's the largest anti-government protests since local elections last month.

Also in the programme: deadly fire in Delhi factory and the increasing popularity of Evensong.

(Picture: Protesters march for human rights and democracy in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters)

Sun 8 Dec 2019 13:06GMT
