Iran and the US have reached a deal to swap prisoners.

The US and Iran have announced a prisoner swap in a rare sign of co-operation between the two countries. The exchange involved a Chinese-American researcher convicted of spying in Iran and an Iranian scientist held by the US. Both deny wrongdoing.

Also in the programme: a new report says the oceans of the world have lost around two per cent of their oxygen and Afghanistan bids farewell to a much-loved Japanese doctor killed last week.

(Photo: US Ambassador to Switzerland Edward T. McMullen welcomes Princeton graduate student Xiyue Wang on arrival in Switzerland after his release from Iran Credit: AFP PHOTO / US State Department)