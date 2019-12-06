The four men were accused of raping and killing a young female vet in Hyderabad last week.

The four men were accused of raping and killing a young female vet in Hyderabad last week. Police say the suspects were taken back to the scene of the crime in order to reconstruct the incident, but were shot when they tried to steal the officers' guns and escape.

Also in the programme: An interview with the deputy leader of Lebanese Shia Muslim militant group Hezbollah (Sheikh Naim Qassem); the story of the woman brought back to life several hours after her heart stopped beating; and new research indicates that plants 'scream' when stressed.

Photo: Thousands protested outside a police station in Hyderabad after the rape case. Credit: Reuters.