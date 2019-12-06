Main content

Indian police kill rape and murder suspects

The four men were accused of raping and killing a young female vet in Hyderabad last week.

The four men were accused of raping and killing a young female vet in Hyderabad last week. Police say the suspects were taken back to the scene of the crime in order to reconstruct the incident, but were shot when they tried to steal the officers' guns and escape.

Also in the programme: An interview with the deputy leader of Lebanese Shia Muslim militant group Hezbollah (Sheikh Naim Qassem); the story of the woman brought back to life several hours after her heart stopped beating; and new research indicates that plants 'scream' when stressed.

Photo: Thousands protested outside a police station in Hyderabad after the rape case. Credit: Reuters.

17 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Fri 6 Dec 2019 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

House of Representatives pushes ahead with impeachment

Next

Lebanon asks to be ‘bailed out’

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.