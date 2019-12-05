Main content

House of Representatives pushes ahead with impeachment

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said impeachment charges would be filed against President Trump.

Speaker Pelosi said impeachment charges would be filed against the president for his alleged abuse of power. She said the nation's democracy was at stake.

Also in the programme: the latest unrest in the Middle East and parallels with the Arab Spring of 2011; and what is causing a worldwide resurgence in a preventable disease, measles?

(Photo: US President Donald Trump in a car outside Downing Street in London during his recent visit as part of the NATO summit. Credit: Getty/Leon Neal)

17 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Thu 5 Dec 2019 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

05/12/2019 GMT

Indian police kill rape and murder suspects

  • Thu 5 Dec 2019 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

