Speaker Nancy Pelosi said impeachment charges would be filed against President Trump.

Speaker Pelosi said impeachment charges would be filed against the president for his alleged abuse of power. She said the nation's democracy was at stake.

Also in the programme: the latest unrest in the Middle East and parallels with the Arab Spring of 2011; and what is causing a worldwide resurgence in a preventable disease, measles?

(Photo: US President Donald Trump in a car outside Downing Street in London during his recent visit as part of the NATO summit. Credit: Getty/Leon Neal)