Workers are angry at being forced to retire later or face reduced pensions. School and transport workers have been joined by police, lawyers and hospital staff for a general walkout that could include millions of people.

Also in the programme: Chinese telecoms firm Huawei launches a legal challenge to the US government's decision to label it a 'national security threat'; we report from the election campaign trail just a week before UK voters go to the polls; and hear one mother's harrowing account of the effects on her daughter of contracting measles.

Photo: A striking French SNCF railway worker holds a flare as he walks at Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, ahead of a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plans, December 5, 2019. Credit: Reuters.