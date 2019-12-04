Main content

Donald Trump impeachment inquiry moves into new phase

US legal experts testify on whether Trump's actions are impeachable.

Legal experts in the United States have been testifying on whether Trump's actions are impeachable.
Also on the programme; We meet the skipper of the boat that brought climate activist Greta Thunberg across the Atlantic; and we go to New York City where we learn about transport officials' latest plan to reduce the number of delivery trucks on the already clogged city streets.

(Photo: US President Donald Trump stands among other world leaders at the NATO summit, near London. Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

