Nato's celebration of its seventieth anniversary has ended with a statement of unity.

Also on the programme; impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump move to the next stage. And; Germany expels two Russian diplomats because it suspects a murder was ordered by Russia or Russia's Chechen republic.

(Photo: US President Donald Trump speaks during a working lunch at the NATO summit. Credit: Getty Images)

Wed 4 Dec 2019 14:06GMT
US impeachment inquiry: report says evidence is overwhelming

04/12/2019 GMT

