US impeachment inquiry: report says evidence is overwhelming
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
An eagerly awaited report by the panel leading the US impeachment inquiry into President Trump says it's uncovered overwhelming evidence that he'd abused his powers.
Also in the programme: The French president, Emmanuel Macron has defended his stance on NATO and said the alliance must make clearer its fundamental aims. And the International Rescue Committee has issued a report saying that without peace, there will be a further 24 years of child hunger in Yemen.
(Photo: Donald Trump dismisses the impeachment inquiry as a witch-hunt. Credit: Reuters)
Tue 3 Dec 2019 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
