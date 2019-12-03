An eagerly awaited report by the panel leading the US impeachment inquiry into President Trump says it's uncovered overwhelming evidence that he'd abused his powers.

Also in the programme: The French president, Emmanuel Macron has defended his stance on NATO and said the alliance must make clearer its fundamental aims. And the International Rescue Committee has issued a report saying that without peace, there will be a further 24 years of child hunger in Yemen.

(Photo: Donald Trump dismisses the impeachment inquiry as a witch-hunt. Credit: Reuters)