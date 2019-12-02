We speak to a leading Democrat attending the COP25 climate summit in Madrid who believes the US has still a role to play in tacking climate change, despite President Trump pulling out of the climate change accord.

Also in the programme: The woman who says she was trafficked, as a teenager, to the UK to have sex with Prince Andrew speaks to the BBC. And we hear incredible stories about those who fought the man wielding two knives in the terror attack in London.

(Picture: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a U.S. Congressional delegation speak to the media while visiting the opening day of the COP25 climate conference. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)