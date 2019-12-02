Main content

Leading US Democrat: 'Climate crisis is now more personal'

We speak to a leading Democrat attending the COP25 climate summit in Madrid.

We speak to a leading Democrat attending the COP25 climate summit in Madrid who believes the US has still a role to play in tacking climate change, despite President Trump pulling out of the climate change accord.

Also in the programme: The woman who says she was trafficked, as a teenager, to the UK to have sex with Prince Andrew speaks to the BBC. And we hear incredible stories about those who fought the man wielding two knives in the terror attack in London.

(Picture: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a U.S. Congressional delegation speak to the media while visiting the opening day of the COP25 climate conference. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

14 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Mon 2 Dec 2019 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

02/12/2019 GMT

Next

Nato summit: Trump blasts Macron 'brain dead' comments as 'nasty'

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Mon 2 Dec 2019 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.