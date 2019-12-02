Main content

Climate change: 'Point of no return' in sight as COP25 talks begin

Political leaders and diplomats are in Madrid for two weeks of climate change talks

Political leaders and climate diplomats are arriving in Madrid for two weeks of climate change talks. The UN Secretary General António Guterres says "the point of no return is no longer over the horizon".

Also in the programme: China is taking action against the United States over its support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement; and Samoa is shutting down government offices later this week to help with a mass vaccination campaign against measles. 53 people have died in the epidemic.

(Photo: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN Climate Change Conference COP25. Credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images)

