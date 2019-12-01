Main content

Malta's prime minister resigns

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has announced on national TV that he will step down in the new year, amid a crisis over a murdered journalist.

Also in the programme: China now requires anybody buying a mobile phone to have their face scanned; and Spain hosts the UN's annual climate conference in Madrid.

(Picture: Malta's Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat addressing the media at his office in Castille, Valletta. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli / AFP via Getty Images)

