Malta's governing party has been holding an emergency meeting, with mounting speculation that the prime minister Joseph Muscat will resign. The country is in turmoil over the murder two years ago of the journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia.

(Image: Malta's Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat. Credit:REUTERS/Yara Nardi)