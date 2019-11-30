Yorgen Fenech charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Yorgen Fenech has been charged with complicity in the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. He pleaded not guilty. We hear from a journalist in the capital Valletta.

Also in the programme: A military court in Suriname has convicted the president Desi Bouterse over the 1982 killings of 15 political opponents; and one of the people stabbed to death in Friday's attack at London Bridge has been named as 25-year-old University of Cambridge graduate, Jack Merritt.

(Photo: Yorgen Fenech at the Courts of Justice in Valletta, 29/11/2019. Credit: Reuters)