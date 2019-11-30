Main content

Malta businessman charged over journalist murder

Yorgen Fenech charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Yorgen Fenech has been charged with complicity in the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. He pleaded not guilty. We hear from a journalist in the capital Valletta.

Also in the programme: A military court in Suriname has convicted the president Desi Bouterse over the 1982 killings of 15 political opponents; and one of the people stabbed to death in Friday's attack at London Bridge has been named as 25-year-old University of Cambridge graduate, Jack Merritt.

(Photo: Yorgen Fenech at the Courts of Justice in Valletta, 29/11/2019. Credit: Reuters)

12 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Sat 30 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

London Bridge attacker named as convicted terrorist

Next

Pressure mounts on Malta's PM to resign

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.