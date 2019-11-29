Main content

London Bridge attack

Police shoot dead a man who stabbed and killed two people on a bridge in central London

British police have shot dead a man in a fake suicide vest who slashed and stabbed passers-by on a bridge in central London. The city's police chief, Cressida Dick, confirmed that the suspect killed two people and injured three others before he was tackled by members of the public.

Also in the programme: Police in Malta have released a businessman without charge after more than a week of questioning over the murder of an investigative journalist; and Iraq's prime minister offers his resignation.

(Photo: Armed police stand guard after reports of shots being fired on London Bridge; Credit: AFP/Getty Images)

