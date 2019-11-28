Media reports say the Maltese prime minister has said he will resign under pressure over the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat is coming under renewed pressure to resign, amid reports that he's lost the support of his cabinet. The Times of Malta says he will announce his departure shortly.

Also on the programme: Iraq's Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, says he will submit his resignation, a day after the security forces killed dozens of anti-government protesters. And a study has found that almost a quarter of young people are so dependent on their smartphones that it becomes like an addiction.

(Photo: Credit: Mangiapane /Reuters)