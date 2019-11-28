Police opened fire on Iraqi demonstrators who blocked a bridge during ongoing protests in the city of Nasiriya. Hundreds of people have died during nearly two months of unrest across southern Iraq. Also on the programme: A food expert warns that Zimbabwe is on the brink of manmade starvation; and the project to cut down on carbon emissions in the music industry.

(Picture: Iraqi protesters clash with Iraqi security forces in al-Rasheed Street during ongoing anti-government demonstrations against corruption on 28 November 2019. Credit: AFP/ Ahmad Al-Rubaye)