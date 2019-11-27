Main content

Mexico rejects US intervention after Trump outlines drug cartel plan

Mexico's president has rejected any US intervention in his country, after President Donald Trump said US forces were willing to "go in and clear out" drug cartels.

Mexico's president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rejected any US intervention in his country, after President Donald Trump said US forces were willing to "go in and clear out" drug cartels.
Also in the programme: Striking doctors in Zimbabwe say government hospitals have become death traps, lacking even basic equipment. And the Australian writer and broadcaster, Clive James, has died.

(Photo: Mexican graves remembering thousands killed by Mexican drug cartels. Credit: AFP)

Wed 27 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
  Wed 27 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
