Afghan security forces release human rights activists

The two activists were detained after making allegations that 165 boys had been raped at three rural schools.

Two Afghan activists, who were detained after they alleged that more than five hundred schoolboys had been sexually abused by teachers and local officials, have been released by the Afghan security forces.

Also in the programme: Seven Islamist militants in Bangladesh have been sentenced to death for an attack on a cafe in which 22 people were killed; and The Albanian prime minister Edi Rama has declared a state of emergency in the capital Tirana and the coastal city of Durres after an earthquake on Tuesday.

Picture: Afghan security officials inspect the site in Kabul where a group of armed insurgents launched a coordinated attack on a training facility of the Afghan intelligence. Credit: Getty Images.

Wed 27 Nov 2019 14:06GMT
