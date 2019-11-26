Three of Malta's senior government officials have resigned amid an investigation into the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia following the arrest of a suspected middleman.

Three of Malta's senior government officials have resigned amid an investigation into the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia following the arrest of a suspected middleman. We speak to the late journalist's sister, the Editor of The Times of Malta and the country's former Prime Minister.

Also in the programme: Following the UK Chief Rabbi's criticism of anti-Semitism in the opposition Labour party, will Jewish voters be reassured by assertions the party are tackling racism?

Picture: Protesters hold pictures of Daphne Caruana Galizia as they gather outside the Prime Minister’s office in Valletta, Malta. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli/AFP