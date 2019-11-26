Main content

Maltese government resignations amid an investigation into journalist's death

Three of Malta's senior government officials have resigned amid an investigation into the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia following the arrest of a suspected middleman.

Three of Malta's senior government officials have resigned amid an investigation into the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia following the arrest of a suspected middleman. We speak to the late journalist's sister, the Editor of The Times of Malta and the country's former Prime Minister.

Also in the programme: Following the UK Chief Rabbi's criticism of anti-Semitism in the opposition Labour party, will Jewish voters be reassured by assertions the party are tackling racism?

Picture: Protesters hold pictures of Daphne Caruana Galizia as they gather outside the Prime Minister’s office in Valletta, Malta. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli/AFP

Tue 26 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
Afghan security forces release human rights activists

