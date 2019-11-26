Main content

‘Bleak’ outlook for climate as emissions targets are missed says UN report

Fifteen of the 20 wealthiest nations have no timeline to reach a net zero target

Countries will have to increase their carbon-cutting ambitions five fold if the world is to avoid warming by more than 1.5C, the UN report says. The annual emissions gap report shows that even if all current promises are met, the world will warm by more than double that amount by 2100.

Also in the programme: The chief rabbi in the UK attacks the opposition Labour party’s record on anti-Semitism; and Iranian born artist Shirin Neshat gives her view on the continued feud between Iran and the US.

(Picture: Smoke from a large bushfire burning 20,000 hectares in the Wollemi National Park, New South Wales Credit: David Gray/AFP)

