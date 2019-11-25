Main content

Greenhouse gas levels reach new highs

The World Meteorological Organisation says greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere have reached another record high - fuelling ever more severe impacts of climate change.

Also on the programme: a report from Iraq, where some protesters have died after being shot in the head with military-grade tear-gas; and thieves in Germany make off with an irreplaceable horde of antique jewels.

(Picture: Steam billows from cooling towers of a power plant. Credit: European Photopress Agency)

