Greenhouse gas levels reach new highs
The World Meteorological Organisation says greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere have reached another record high - fuelling ever more severe impacts of climate change.
Also on the programme: a report from Iraq, where some protesters have died after being shot in the head with military-grade tear-gas; and thieves in Germany make off with an irreplaceable horde of antique jewels.
(Picture: Steam billows from cooling towers of a power plant. Credit: European Photopress Agency)
Mon 25 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
