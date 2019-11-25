Main content

Hong Kong elections: Carrie Lam promises 'open mind' after election rout

Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement makes unprecedented gains in council elections.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has said the government will "seriously reflect" after local elections saw massive gains by pro-democracy candidates.

Also in the programme: US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer fired over Seal case; and the largest acquisition in the luxury fashion sector, LVMH buys Tiffany for $16 dollars.

Picture: Pro-democracy supporters chant as they celebrate after pro-Beijing candidate Junius Ho lost a seat in the district council elections in Tuen Mun district of Hong Kong, early on November 25, 2019. Credit: PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images.

6 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Mon 25 Nov 2019 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy candidates take lead

Next

25/11/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.