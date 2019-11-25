Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has said the government will "seriously reflect" after local elections saw massive gains by pro-democracy candidates.

Also in the programme: US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer fired over Seal case; and the largest acquisition in the luxury fashion sector, LVMH buys Tiffany for $16 dollars.

Picture: Pro-democracy supporters chant as they celebrate after pro-Beijing candidate Junius Ho lost a seat in the district council elections in Tuen Mun district of Hong Kong, early on November 25, 2019. Credit: PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images.