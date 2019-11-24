Main content

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy candidates take lead

Pro-democracy candidates have won more than three-quarters of the seats so far declared.

Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong's local elections are on course to inflict an overwhelming defeat on pro-Beijing contenders. Before the ballot it was uncertain how five months of increasingly violent street protests would play out with voters, but fears the weekly rallies could have led to some disenchantment have proved groundless.

Also on the programme: the American billionaire, Michael Bloomberg, has confirmed that he’s joined the race to become the Democratic candidate in next year’s presidential election; and officials in Kenya say at least fifty-six people are now known to have been killed in landslides in the west of the country

(Picture: Pro-democracy supporters celebrate after pro-Beijing candidate Junius Ho lost his seat. Credit: Getty Images)

Sun 24 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
