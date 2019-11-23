Main content

Pence makes surprise Iraq visit

US Vice President, Mike Pence, makes an unannounced visit to Iraq amidst ongoing protests.

The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, has met Iraqi Kurdish leaders and US troops. Meanwhile anti-government protests in the country have continued.

Also on the programme: the museum in the former colony of Democratic Republic of Congo looking to tell its history on its own terms; and we hear from the author behind a report on the repatriation of the women of ISIS.

(Picture: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks to U.S. troops at a U.S. military facility at Erbil International Airport in Iraq on 23 November 2019. Credit: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

5 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Sat 23 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Hong Kong authorities threaten to suspend voting in local elections

Next

Hong Kong elections: Record numbers vote in district council polls

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.