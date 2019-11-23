The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, has met Iraqi Kurdish leaders and US troops. Meanwhile anti-government protests in the country have continued.

Also on the programme: the museum in the former colony of Democratic Republic of Congo looking to tell its history on its own terms; and we hear from the author behind a report on the repatriation of the women of ISIS.

(Picture: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks to U.S. troops at a U.S. military facility at Erbil International Airport in Iraq on 23 November 2019. Credit: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)