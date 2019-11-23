Main content
Pence makes surprise Iraq visit
US Vice President, Mike Pence, makes an unannounced visit to Iraq amidst ongoing protests.
The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, has met Iraqi Kurdish leaders and US troops. Meanwhile anti-government protests in the country have continued.
Also on the programme: the museum in the former colony of Democratic Republic of Congo looking to tell its history on its own terms; and we hear from the author behind a report on the repatriation of the women of ISIS.
(Picture: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks to U.S. troops at a U.S. military facility at Erbil International Airport in Iraq on 23 November 2019. Credit: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)