The authorities in Hong Kong have threatened to suspend voting in Sunday's local elections in case of serious disruptions at polling stations. The vote to elect more than four hundred district councillors is being viewed as a way to measure public sentiment following more than five months of political unrest.

Also in the programme: As a number of orphaned British children caught up in the war in Syria arrive in the UK, we take a look at the policy of other countries;

and women in France are marching to protest against domestic violence

(Picture: A man looks into a polling station as it is setup ahead of the Hong Kong District Council elections. Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)