Main content

Hong Kong authorities threaten to suspend voting in local elections

Authorities have threatened to suspend voting in local elections over fears of violence.

The authorities in Hong Kong have threatened to suspend voting in Sunday's local elections in case of serious disruptions at polling stations. The vote to elect more than four hundred district councillors is being viewed as a way to measure public sentiment following more than five months of political unrest.

Also in the programme: As a number of orphaned British children caught up in the war in Syria arrive in the UK, we take a look at the policy of other countries;
and women in France are marching to protest against domestic violence

(Picture: A man looks into a polling station as it is setup ahead of the Hong Kong District Council elections. Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

4 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Sat 23 Nov 2019 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Sudan asks for foreign help

Next

Pence makes surprise Iraq visit

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.