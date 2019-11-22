Following peaceful protests in April that ended the 30-year rule of President Bashir, how is civilian rule changing Sudan?

When peaceful protests brought down the 30-year rule of President Omar al-Bashir in April, the military men who deposed him were forced to agree to a civilian government. Our former Sudan correspondent James Copnall returns to Khartoum to find out how civilian rule has changed the country and the challenges in securing foreign aid.

Also in the programme: The debate in Europe over the repatriation of Islamic State fighters and their children from Syria; and Tesla unveils the 'Cybertruck pickup' inspired by the film 'Blade Runner'.

Picture: Demonstrators arrive at a sit-in outside the defence ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. Credit: REUTERS.