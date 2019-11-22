Main content

Sudan asks for foreign help

Following peaceful protests in April that ended the 30-year rule of President Bashir, how is civilian rule changing Sudan?

When peaceful protests brought down the 30-year rule of President Omar al-Bashir in April, the military men who deposed him were forced to agree to a civilian government. Our former Sudan correspondent James Copnall returns to Khartoum to find out how civilian rule has changed the country and the challenges in securing foreign aid.

Also in the programme: The debate in Europe over the repatriation of Islamic State fighters and their children from Syria; and Tesla unveils the 'Cybertruck pickup' inspired by the film 'Blade Runner'.

Picture: Demonstrators arrive at a sit-in outside the defence ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. Credit: REUTERS.

4 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Fri 22 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

22/11/2019 GMT

Next

Hong Kong authorities threaten to suspend voting in local elections

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Fri 22 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.