Main content

How is Sudan moving forward?

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir was ousted and arrested after months of protests.

The BBC's James Copnall is in Khartoum to find out how much has changed since Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir was ousted as President.

Also in the programme: Britain has been called an illegal colonial occupier by Mauritius for ignoring a United Nations deadline to return control of the Chagos Islands; and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defiantly vowed to hold on to power after being charged with bribery.

Picture: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir addresses the National Dialogue Committee meeting at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan April 5, 2019. Credit: REUTERS.

3 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Fri 22 Nov 2019 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

Israel PM charged with corruption

Next

22/11/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.