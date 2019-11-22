Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir was ousted and arrested after months of protests.

The BBC's James Copnall is in Khartoum to find out how much has changed since Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir was ousted as President.

Also in the programme: Britain has been called an illegal colonial occupier by Mauritius for ignoring a United Nations deadline to return control of the Chagos Islands; and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defiantly vowed to hold on to power after being charged with bribery.

Picture: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir addresses the National Dialogue Committee meeting at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan April 5, 2019. Credit: REUTERS.