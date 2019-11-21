Main content

Israel PM charged with corruption

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He is alleged to have accepted gifts and dispensed favours to secure positive press coverage. The prime minister described the charges as an "attempted coup", blaming them on a "tainted" process.

Also in the programme: National strikes in Colombia see the country’s borders closed; and the film industry issues new guidelines on how to shoot nudity and sex scenes.

(Picture: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 2019. Credit: AFP)

3 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Thu 21 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

21/11/2019 GMT

Next

How is Sudan moving forward?

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Thu 21 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.