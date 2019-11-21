Two senior US officials testify as impeachment hearings continue in Washington.

Also on the programme; the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo says a measles outbreak ravaging the country has killed 5,000 people. And; Colombia is bracing itself for a nationwide general strike today, as protests continue against the government of President Iván Duque.

(Photo: Fiona Hill, the National Security Councils former senior director for Europe and Russia, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. Credit: Getty)