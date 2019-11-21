Main content
Impeachment hearings continue in Washington
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Two senior US officials testify as impeachment hearings continue in Washington.
Also on the programme; the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo says a measles outbreak ravaging the country has killed 5,000 people. And; Colombia is bracing itself for a nationwide general strike today, as protests continue against the government of President Iván Duque.
(Photo: Fiona Hill, the National Security Councils former senior director for Europe and Russia, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. Credit: Getty)