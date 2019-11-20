Main content

US diplomat: Trump directed pressure on Ukraine

Donald Trump's EU ambassador says he followed the president's orders to pressure Ukraine

A top US diplomat has told an impeachment inquiry that he followed President Donald Trump's orders to put pressure on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Ambassador Gordon Sondland said the instruction came from Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani - we examine the fallout for the Republican party.
Also on the programme: Queen Elizabeth's son says he's stepping back from public duties, as controversy swirls; and we hear from the Hong Kong-based British consul worker who says he was tortured by Chinese officals.

(Photo: Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

