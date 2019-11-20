A former employee of the UK consulate in Hong Kong has said he was tortured in China.

A former employee of the UK consulate in Hong Kong has said he was tortured in China and accused of inciting unrest in Hong Kong.

Also in the programme: The US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, gives evidence to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and Hallie Rubenhold wins this year's prestigious Baillie Gifford non-fiction prize.

(Picture: Simon Cheng, a staff member of Britain's consulate in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters)