Former employee of UK consulate in Hong Kong claims he was tortured in China

A former employee of the UK consulate in Hong Kong has said he was tortured in China.

A former employee of the UK consulate in Hong Kong has said he was tortured in China and accused of inciting unrest in Hong Kong.

Also in the programme: The US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, gives evidence to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and Hallie Rubenhold wins this year's prestigious Baillie Gifford non-fiction prize.

(Picture: Simon Cheng, a staff member of Britain's consulate in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters)

Wed 20 Nov 2019 14:06GMT
Impeachment Inquiry: Trump's Ukraine request 'improper' says top aide

20/11/2019 GMT

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.