Two White House aides who listened in on Trump-Ukraine call that sparked impeachment inquiry are testifying. One of them, Lt Col Vindman, says Trump’s request to Ukraine to look into Joe Biden was 'improper'.

Also in the programme: The Jordanian Foreign minister tells us what he makes of the US declaring it no longer sees Israeli settlements on occupied territory as illegal, and Beijing slaps down a Hong Kong court for ruling against the government.

(Picture: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, National Security Council Director for European Affairs, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)