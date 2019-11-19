Main content
Concerns grow over besieged Hong Kong protesters
Defiant protesting students remain barricaded in a Hong Kong University fearing arrest.
As the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong becomes the frontline in the pro democracy protests, the Chinese authorities crack down on the students. We hear from a member of Hong Kong's executive council.
Also on the programme, the government in Kabul releases significant Taliban insurgents, in exchange for two foreign hostages - American and Australian academics held by the Taliban since 2016, and its week 2 of President Donald Trump's Impeachment hearing in the US.
(Photo : Protesters are detained by police near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong; Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)