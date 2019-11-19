As the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong becomes the frontline in the pro democracy protests, the Chinese authorities crack down on the students. We hear from a member of Hong Kong's executive council.

Also on the programme, the government in Kabul releases significant Taliban insurgents, in exchange for two foreign hostages - American and Australian academics held by the Taliban since 2016, and its week 2 of President Donald Trump's Impeachment hearing in the US.

(Photo : Protesters are detained by police near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong; Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)