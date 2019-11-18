After a day of daring escapes and negotiated releases, we hear from one of the students involved in Hong Kong's university siege.

After a day of daring escapes and negotiated releases, we hear from one of the students involved in Hong Kong's university siege.

Also in the programme: An unexpected fuel price rise leads to deadly protests in Iran, and the Israeli film maker taking one of his creations from the screen to the stage.

(Picture: Protesters run for cover after riot police fired tear gas towards the bridge they attempt to climb down to the road below, to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus and from police, in Hung Hom district in Hong Kong. Credit: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)