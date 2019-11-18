Main content

Hong Kong: Clashes as police lay siege to university

After a day of daring escapes and negotiated releases, we hear from one of the students involved in Hong Kong's university siege.

After a day of daring escapes and negotiated releases, we hear from one of the students involved in Hong Kong's university siege.

Also in the programme: An unexpected fuel price rise leads to deadly protests in Iran, and the Israeli film maker taking one of his creations from the screen to the stage.

(Picture: Protesters run for cover after riot police fired tear gas towards the bridge they attempt to climb down to the road below, to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus and from police, in Hung Hom district in Hong Kong. Credit: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

1 hour left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Mon 18 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

18/11/2019 GMT

Next

Concerns grow over besieged Hong Kong protesters

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Mon 18 Nov 2019 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.