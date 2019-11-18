After a weekend of violence at a university campus in Hong Kong, China's Ambassador to London says that the protests have nothing to do with freedom or democracy. We speak to a Hong Kong lawmaker who is with the protestors.

Also on the programme we hear about the fallout from Britain's Prince Andrew's interview relating to sexual allegations against him. And a UN study on children in detention says they are among the world's most vulnerable, discriminated and excluded groups.

(Photo: Clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)