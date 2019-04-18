Main content

Kim Jong-un 'oversees test of new weapon'

North Korea says its leader, Kim Jong-un, has overseen the test of what it describes as a "new type of tactical guided weapon with a powerful warhead". The state news agency quoted Mr Kim as saying the weapon had weighty significance in increasing North Korea's military power.

The former president of Peru, Alan Garcia, has died after shooting himself as police arrived at his home to arrest him over corruption allegations. Peru's interior minister said Mr Garcia had told police he was going to call his lawyer, but a few minutes later there was a gunshot from inside the house.

Sudan's former President Omar al-Bashir has been moved to Kobar maximum security prison, days after he was deposed in a military coup. Reports say the ex-leader has until now been detained at the presidential residence under heavy guard.

Last Thursday 05:06GMT
Sudan ex-president moved to prison

What does North Korea's weapon test mean for US talks?

